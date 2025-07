The public are advised that the road from Seales Corner to Connect St Helena Ltd will be temporarily closed on Friday, 11 July 2025 from 09:30 to 11:30.

This closure is required to facilitate crane operations for the removal of large UPS systems from Connect, Carnarvon Court.

Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public are thanked in advance for their support and cooperation.

SHG

09 July 2025