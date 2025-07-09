International Paramedics Day 2025: Unity and Community at the Heart of Care

The Health and Social Care Portfolio is proud to mark International Paramedics Day 2025, celebrating the vital role of paramedics under this year’s global theme: Unity and Community. This theme reflects the reality that no paramedic works in isolation, especially in a small community like St Helena.

Observed annually on 8 July, International Paramedics Day commemorates the birth of Dominique Jean Larrey, the French surgeon recognised as the father of modern ambulance services. The day honours paramedics around the world for their work in responding to emergencies, supporting patients, and saving lives.

To mark the occasion, the Ambulance Team hosted a Community Coffee Morning, welcoming current and former ambulance staff as well as colleagues from across government portfolios who work alongside paramedics. The event recognised the joint contributions involved in delivering emergency and pre-hospital care on the island.

Over the past year, the paramedic team has continued to strengthen emergency and urgent care through a range of clinical and community-focused activities:

571 ambulance calls were attended in 2024/25

21 percent of patients were seen and treated on scene without needing hospital admission

251 first-aiders and 40 emergency first-responders were trained

A total of 507 learners received clinical education facilitated by the ambulance team

Public first-aid cover was provided at 10 major community events, including St Helena’s Day, Festival of Lights, and visiting cruise ships

71 patient transport journeys supported timely hospital discharges, ensuring patients returned home safely

New tools were introduced to improve emergency response, including ‘what3words’ and ‘GoodSAM’

The team provided clinical support in the Emergency Department, working alongside doctors to triage and treat patients

Michael Gaga-Hale, Emergency Operations Manager (Senior Paramedic), said:



“This year’s theme is a timely reminder that paramedics are part of a wider team. Here on St Helena, we rely on each other. Colleagues from the hospital, social care, carers, police, fire, sea rescue, airport and many other services all contribute to the care we provide. Today was a chance to celebrate those shared efforts and reflect on how far we’ve come as a service.

We recognise that emergencies happen at all hours, which is why we’ll soon be introducing a shift pattern that provide weekend cover in the Emergency Department. This change will also improve ambulance response times and strengthen support for nurses in hospital. It is another step in our ongoing commitment to being there when our community needs us.

I’m incredibly proud of my team. The dedication they’ve shown to developing the service, the pride they take in their work, and the effort they make each day to improve what we deliver is outstanding. Without our Emergency Medical Technicians and Emergency Care Assistants, we wouldn’t have achieved the service we recognise today. Our sense of community as a team is what keeps us united.”

Since 2022, when paramedics were first introduced to the island, the ambulance service has undergone significant development. With a strong focus on clinical leadership, training, and interagency collaboration, the team continues to build a responsive and resilient service aligned to UK standards.

The Health and Social Care Portfolio extends its thanks to everyone who joined the event and to the many professionals, past and present, who continue to contribute to the delivery of emergency care.

