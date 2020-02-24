St Helena Government

ExCo Meeting

24 February 2020

TUESDAY, 25 FEBRUARY 2020

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 25 February 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following item on the Open Agenda:

  • Proposed revisions to the St Helena Ordnance Survey Map
  • Port and Aerodrome (Health) (Amendment) Bill 2020

This paper (ExCo Memo) is available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh    

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Russell Yon.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick. 

SHG
