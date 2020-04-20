Annual Price Inflation Rate at 1.7%

The overall Retail Price Index was measured at 105.9 in the first quarter of 2020. This is unchanged from the rate of the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase from 104.1 in the first quarter of 2019. This means that retail prices rose, on average, by 1.7% over the past year, between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

The annual price inflation rate of 1.7% is a smaller increase than the rate from last quarter (Q4 2019), when the annual price inflation rate was measured at 2.1% (see Chart 1).

Chart 1. Annual price inflation rate, St Helena, Q1 2013 to Q1 2020

During Q1 2020, items that made an upward contribution towards the headline rate of 1.7% included the cost of a vehicle purchase, tobacco and fuel. Likewise, there were also items which made a downward contribution towards the rate, including eggs and local fish.

The full Statistical Bulletin can be found on the St Helena Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/statistics-reports-and-publications/, detailed data can be accessed in Excel format from the ‘Inflation’ file at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/

SHG

20 April 2020