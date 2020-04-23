A St Helena Welcome with a difference – 11 arrivals begin their 14-day Quarantine at Bradley’s Camp

Bradley’s Camp, initially used to house overseas workers during the construction of St Helena Airport, has been transformed into a dual purpose medical and quarantine facility. This has been done as part of our preventive measures in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

19 passengers arriving on a humanitarian charter flight from the UK on Monday, 20 April, were the first residents to use the camp. Eight crew departed the Island on Tuesday, 21 April, but 11 residents remain at the Camp where they are staying for 14 days in quarantine.

Waking up to views overlooking the Millennium Forest and St Helena Airport, residents are settling into life in quarantine.

