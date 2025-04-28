Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena, up to the end of February 2025.

Note: Estimates of the arrivals of St Helenians and those arriving for leisure are not yet available for November 2024 onwards, due to a change in immigration arrival procedures.

Arrivals

In February 2025, there were an estimated 656 arrivals, with 480 arriving by air; this compares with 458 arrivals in February 2024, with 343 arriving by air.

During the last 12 months (March 2024 to February 2025) there have been 4,774 arrivals, compared to 4,426 in the same period a year ago – a 7.9% increase.

Departures

In February 2025 there were an estimated 663 departures from the island, 7 more than the number of arrivals. During the last 12 months (March 2024 to February 2025), there were a total of 4,779 departures, compared to 4,451 in the same period a year ago – an increase of 7.4%.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to February 2025 can be downloaded here.