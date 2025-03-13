Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena, up to the end of January 2025.

Arrivals

In January 2025, there were an estimated 756 arrivals, with 519 arriving by air; this compares with 625 arrivals in January 2024, with 449 arriving by air. 330 people arrived for leisure, including 208 non-St Helenians and 122 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island.

During the last 12 months (February 2024 to January 2025) there have been 4,3765 arrivals, compared to 4,361 in the same period a year ago – a 4.9% increase. Of those arrivals, 2,132 were for a leisure purpose, very similar to the same period in the previous year, when arrivals for leisure purposes totalled 2,134. There were 997 tourists (i.e. non-St Helenian leisure visitors), a 1.6% increase compared the previous twelve month period, when there were 981.

Departures

In January 2025 there were an estimated 974 departures from the island, 218 more than the number of arrivals. During the last 12 months (February 2024 to January 2025), there were a total of 4,623 departures, compared to 4,385 in the same period a year ago – an increase of 5.4%.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to January 2025 can be downloaded here.