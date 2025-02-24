Weather Warning Update

St Helena continues to experience a north-westerly swell which is likely to continue until 3 March 2025. This may result in unsettled sea conditions in both James and Rupert’s Bay. Boat owners are advised to ensure their vessels are securely moored during this period.

Swimmers should exercise extreme caution when entering the water in James and Rupert’s Bay and refrain from using life rings and other lifesaving equipment for recreational swimming.

Vehicle owners are advised to avoid parking near the rails on the seafront and individuals are asked to use caution when in close proximity to the railings due to the potential risk of wave overspray and associated hazards.

The Emergency Planning Department will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates as needed.