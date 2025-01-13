Weather Warning

St Helena is currently experiencing a north-westerly swell, resulting in heavy sea conditions in both James and Rupert’s Bay. These conditions are expected to persist throughout the coming week and into the following week.

The Emergency Planning Department urges boat owners to ensure their vessels are securely moored. Additionally, please take extreme caution if swimming in James Bay or Rupert’s Bay.

Individuals are cautioned to avoid parking vehicles near the rail on the seafront due to the potential risk of wave overspray and associated hazards.

The Emergency Planning Department will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

13 January 2025

