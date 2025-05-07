VE Day Commemoration Service

ROAD AND PARKING SPACES CLOSURE

Approval has been given for the closure of the road and all carparks in the area of the Cenotaph at the seafront on Thursday, 8 May 2025, from approximately 10:40 to the conclusion of the event, to accommodate the VE Day wreath-laying ceremony.

The day’s programme will include:

09:00 – Reading of the Official Proclamation to the public at the Canister

– Reading of the Official Proclamation to the public at the Canister 10:15 – Second Reading of the Official Proclamation to the public at the Canister

– Second Reading of the Official Proclamation to the public at the Canister 10:40 – Gathering at the Cenotaph for the main service

– Gathering at the Cenotaph for the main service 11:00 – Main event at the Cenotaph including a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths. The service led by Bishop Dale

– Main event at the Cenotaph including a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths. The service led by Bishop Dale 18:30 – Ringing of church bells island-wide.

Appropriate signage will be in place, and the public are thanked in advance for their cooperation.

All members of the public are warmly invited to attend this important occasion.

SHG

7 May 2025



http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh