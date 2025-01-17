Unlawful Deposit of Waste Material and Use of Crown Land

The Property Service wishes to raise awareness and encourage responsible land use and waste disposal behaviour within the community. Together we can ensure St Helena is a great place to live for all.

The Property Service has received a number of reports regarding the depositing and disposal of waste material on Crown Land that includes: refuse, excavation spoil, plant machinery, equipment and vehicles that appear to be abandoned.

This unlawful deposit or disposal of waste not only spoil the beauty of our surroundings but has a detrimental impact on our environment and poses health and safety risks to humans and wildlife.

Waste material should be disposed at Horse Point Landfill Site, with consideration given to recycling where appropriate, to reduce landfill.

Any enquiries on the use of crown land, including short term use for storing private property or the deposit of material, should be made with Gina Henry, Crown Estates Officer by telephone on 22270 or via email through gina.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh .

SHG

17 January 2025