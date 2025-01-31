Traffic Management Plan for Napoleon Street and Nose Gay Lane

As part of the R2 and Side Path Road and Field Road Project, a Traffic Management Plan has been submitted for Napoleon Street and Nose Gay Lane to meet Condition 5 of the planning approval.

The Planning Section previously issued a notice on 17 January 2025 regarding this submission (Planning Application 2020/87DoC5). The public are advised that implementation of the plan will be postponed until a later date.

The public are encouraged to review the plan and share their feedback to Shelley Thomas, Secretary of the Rupert’s and R2 Project Board, at Essex House via telephone on 22270 or email Shelley.Thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The Traffic Management Plan is available for review on the SHG website at

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Traffic-Management-Plan-Ruperts-1.pdf

Hardcopies are available at Essex House reception and the Post and Customer Service Centre.

SHG

31 January 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh