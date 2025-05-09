Speaker To Attend Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers Conference 2025

The Speaker of St Helena Legislative Council, the Hon Cyril K Gunnell, will depart the island on Sunday 11 May 2025 to attend the Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers Conference (COTSC) 2025 in Westminster, London, by invitation of the House of Commons Speaker, the Rt. Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, from 13 to 16 May 2025. He will be accompanied by Legislative Council Office Assistant, Miss Morgan Thomas-Henry.

Speaker Gunnell said,

“It will be an honour to participate in this face-to-face COTSC meeting on behalf of the Legislative Council. I have agreed to present a keynote speech on Presiding and Proceedings”.

The Hon Speaker will return to the island, following a period of medical leave in Johannesburg, on Saturday 14 June 2025. Miss Thomas-Henry will return on 17 May 2025.

In the absence of the Speaker, the Honourable Deputy Speaker and Legislative Council Office Staff will conduct business accordingly.