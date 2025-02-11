Shy Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Shy Road to be closed from Monday 17 February to Monday 03 March 2025 from 09:00 to 15:00. This is to enable staff from the Roads Section to carry out repairs to a section of the retaining wall that is deteriorating.

During this closure only emergency services will be granted access. Signage will be in place.

The Roads Section would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.