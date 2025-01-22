Sale of Various Vehicle and Equipment Spares

The Transport Section of the Central Support Services has for sale vehicle & equipment spares to fit the listed vehicles & equipment as below. All spares will be sold in the category lots and not individually.

All items will be sold on an “as is” basis, with no warranty. To view the list of items available in each category, to request price guidance or any other information please visit the stores section at the Garage Complex, Donkey Plain Mondays to Fridays between 10:00 – 15:00 before the tender closing date.

Tender forms will be available from the stores section at the Garage Complex, Donkey Plain.

All tenders must be submitted in a plain sealed envelope marked Tender Reference SHG Vehicle & Equipment Spares and placed in the Tender Box outside the procurement office, top floor in the Post Office Building by 16:00 on Monday, 10 February 2025

FORD TRANSIT BUS LIEBHERR TRACK LOADER FORD ESCORT CAR FORD ORION CAR STEAM CLEANER RESCUE BOAT DAF REFUSE TRUCK RUSTON CRANE DODGE BUS FORD FIESTA – ENCORE 1.8D VAUXHALL BRAVA PICKUP

SHG

22 January 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh