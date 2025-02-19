Road Closure – The Arch, Jamestown (Sea Front Access)

The Highways Authority has approved the road going through The Arch in Jamestown (leading to the sea front) to be closed to all vehicular traffic and pedestrians on Wednesday 5 March and also on 12 March from 13:00 to 15:30.

This closure is necessary for essential repairs to the arch structure by the Building Works Section. Pedestrian access to the wharf and lower Jamestown will be via the Terrace and Harbour View steps.

Emergency services will have access as needed. The Roads Section apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and co-operation.