Road Closure – The Arch, Jamestown (Sea Front Access)

The Highways Authority has approved the road going through The Arch leading to the sea front in Jamestown to be closed to all vehicular traffic and pedestrians on Wednesday 19 March from 13:00 to 15:30.

This closure is necessary to continue essential repairs to the arch structure by the Building Works Section. Pedestrian access to the wharf and lower Jamestown will be via the Terrace and Harbour View steps.

Emergency services will have access as needed. The Roads Section apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and co-operation.