The Highways Authority has approved a road closure on Tuesday, 25 February 2025, from 09:00 to 15:00. The closure will affect the section of road from the top of Rosemary Plain to Sunnyside Junction. This is to facilitate tree removal by the Forestry Section.

Emergency services will have access as needed. The Forestry Section apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and co-operation.