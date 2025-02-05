Reminder of Peaks National Park Closure

The public are reminded that the Peaks National Park (PNP) is closed and will remain so for at least the next few months. The continued closure is necessary to minimise the spread of the plant pathogens that are present within the PNP and the potential for these to spread via foot traffic and destroy our endemic biodiversity.

Please observe the Environmental Protection Notices (EPNs) that are located at a number of entrances across the PNP.

Photos

An EPN posted at the Cabbage Tree Road entrance

The public are thanked for their co-operation in helping to preserve St Helena’s unique environment.