Public Consultation on the Future of the Sea Front and Wharf

With the relocation of Cargo Operations from the Wharf to Rupert’s’ Port Facility, exciting plans are to be developed for the transformation of the Seafront and Wharf in Jamestown, and we, the Working Group, would like to hear your views and ideas on what would help shape this community space into a vibrant, sustainable and accessible leisure and commercial hub for everyone.

We are therefore planning to arrange meetings at the following dates and venues:

A BOAT OWNERS CONSULTATION MEETING WILL BE HELD AT:

Jamestown Community Centre on Monday 24 March 2025 at 19:30

PUBLIC CONSULTATION MEETINGS WILL BE HELD AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

Jamestown Community Centre on Tuesday, 25 March 2025 at 19:30

Longwood Community Centre on Wednesday, 26 March 2025 at 19:30

Kingshurst Community Centre on Thursday, 27 March 2025 at 19:30

Join us to learn more, share your views and ideas, and help create a Seafront and Wharf that reflects the needs and aspirations of our community. Your input is invaluable.

SHG

21 March 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh