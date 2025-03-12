Primary School Reorganisation Information and Support Day

It has become necessary to make a further change to the published term times for the current academic year (2024-25) for primary schools only. This change is to facilitate our primary schools to prepare for the forthcoming on-island training from Hampshire Local Authority and to be informed of the decision taken by the Portfolio Advisory Board in regard to the Primary School Reorganisation. This will result in all three primary schools being closed on Tuesday, 18 March 2025. Our secondary school, Prince Andrew School, will open as normal.

On the same day, 18 March 2025, we will host a parents/guardian’s evening at 19:00 in the Main Hall at Prince Andrew School. The primary purpose of this meeting is to inform parents and guardians of the decision taken by the Portfolio Advisory Board in respect of the Primary School Reorganisation and, just as importantly, next steps.

Schools will provide a transport slip with a letter being sent home, however, the respective school secretaries can also be contacted via:

Pilling Primary – chelsea.lawrence@sainthelena.edu.sh or telephone 22540

St Paul’s Primary – nanette.anthony@sainthelena.edu.sh or telephone 24737

Harford Primary – helena.twyning@sainthelena.edu.sh or telephone 24719

New Horizons have kindly offered to open on Tuesday 18 March for all children aged 5 years and above who would wish to attend.

We look forward to your continued support.