Notice for Port Closure

The public and all wharf stakeholders are advised that on Thursday 20 March 2025 the Port of Jamestown will be closed from 06:00 for the movement of containers and boats and will reopen as soon as practical. This is in preparation for the visit of the MV Europa and the next call of the MV Karoline.

Port users are asked not to cause any vehicular obstruction during this time as it will make the operation of the heavy equipment difficult or impossible.

Any inconvenience is regretted and we would like to thank the public and wharf users in advance for their patience and understanding.

SHG

18 March 2025



http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh