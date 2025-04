The St Helena Port Control would like to notify the public that they will be conducting a clean-up of the Jamestown Wharf on Friday, 23 May 2025.

All commercial and recreational boat owners and water users are advised to remove any items that are in use or not in use, held in the wharf areas.

Port Control thanks the public in advance for their co-operation and understanding.

SHG

28 April 2025



