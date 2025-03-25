New Blue Hill to Jamestown Public Service Bus Route Announced

With effect from Tuesday, 01 April 2025, the Central Support Service will introduce an additional journey to the Public Transport Service from the Blue Hill area to Jamestown and return. The journey will operate from Monday to Friday and is scheduled to arrive at the Grand Parade, Jamestown, at approximately 08:17 and commence the afternoon journey from the Grand Parade at 16:10.

Monthly tickets will be available for those who wish to take advantage of this new public transport opportunity.

For further information about this service or to register your interest in purchasing a monthly ticket, please contact Head of Transport, Nicholas George, on 23643 or via email at Vehicle.Fleet@helanta.co.sh by no later than Thursday, 27 March 2025.