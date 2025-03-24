Importation of Potatoes from MV Hondius (Tristan Da Cunha)

The public are advised that the MV Hondius is due to arrive at St Helena from Tristan da Cunha on or around Sunday 13 April 2025.

Individuals expecting to receive potatoes from Tristan da Cunha are reminded that a valid import licence is required.

Application forms for these licences are available from the Biosecurity Section at Scotland. To obtain an application form or for any related enquiries, please contact Biosecurity Assistant, Tania Maggott, via email through tania.maggott@sainthelena.gov.sh or Biosecurity Officer, Julie Balchin, on julie.balchin@sainthelena.gov.sh. Alternatively, telephone 24724 for enquiries.

Applications for import licences will close on Friday 28 March 2025 at 14:00. No applications will be accepted after this deadline.

Payment of £10 for each licence required can be made to the Bank of St Helena using account number 61000003 or at the Customer Services Centre at the Post Office. Please quote “Fresh Produce Import Licence”. The Cost code for payment will be 26-2632-014-00450 if being paid at the Customer Services Centre.

Applicants are reminded that proof of payment is required before a licence can be issued.