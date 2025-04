HM Customs would like to advise the public that their offices will be closed on Wednesday, 09April 2025 due to the arrival of cruise ship MV Bolette.

Normal operations will resume on Thursday, 10 April from 09:00.

HM Customs would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and the public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

07 April 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh