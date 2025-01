Port Control would like to advise all users of the Ferry Service that the vessel/operator will be operating on the working channel (VHF 12). This is to reduce the volume of radio traffic on channel 16 (which is primarily used for maritime distress).

The change will come into effect at 00:01 UTC on Thursday, 30 January 2025.

The maritime community is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

28 January 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh