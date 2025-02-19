Expression of Interest – Member of National Honours and Awards Committee.

The National Honours and Awards Committee is seeking Expressions of Interest for a new member. This committee plays a vital role in recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to our community through national honours and awards.

The position will become vacant on Sunday 16 February 2025, and the appointment will be made by the Governor. Candidates must be individuals of integrity and high public standing.

The key responsibilities of the committee member includes:

Reviewing and considering nominations for honours and awards.

Conducting investigations to determine deserving recipients.

Preparing a list of recommendations for the Governor.

Performing other related duties as assigned.

For further information and the relevant form to register, please contact Information and Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin, by telephone on 22470 or via email through linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh. If you are interested in contributing to this important process, please submit your expression of interest by Friday 21 March 2025.

SHG

04 February 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh