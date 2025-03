The public are advised that the ENRP Veterinary Clinic which are held at Scotland between 8:30 to 10:00 will be closed on Tuesday, 18 March and Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

Animal owners are advised that in the event of an emergency, please call 24724.

ENRP apologises for any inconvenience that this may cause. The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

12 March 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh