St Helena Government

St Helena Government

ENRP Assets for Licensing

29 April 2025

ANRD wishes to advise the public that the following assets are available for licensing from May 2025:

  • Arable Land at Ropery Field
  • Arable land at SpringBok, Levelwood
  • Arable land at Millfield
  • Arable land at West Lodge
  • Produce Unit at Ex ADA Field
  • Equipment storage unit at Ex ADA Field
  • Poultry Unit at Farm Buildings

Application forms can be collected from the Reception at the ENRP Office or by contacting the Farmers Support Officer, Frederick Green, at frederick.green@sainthelena.gov.sh or the Farmers Support Assistant, Martina Leo, at martina.leo@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Closing date for application is Friday, 16 May 2025 at 16:00.

SHG

29 April 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh

St Helena Government Communications Hub

Telephone: 22470
Email: communications@sainthelena.gov.sh