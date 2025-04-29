ENRP Assets for Licensing

29 April 2025
ANRD wishes to advise the public that the following assets are available for licensing from May 2025:
- Arable Land at Ropery Field
- Arable land at SpringBok, Levelwood
- Arable land at Millfield
- Arable land at West Lodge
- Produce Unit at Ex ADA Field
- Equipment storage unit at Ex ADA Field
- Poultry Unit at Farm Buildings
Application forms can be collected from the Reception at the ENRP Office or by contacting the Farmers Support Officer, Frederick Green, at frederick.green@sainthelena.gov.sh or the Farmers Support Assistant, Martina Leo, at martina.leo@sainthelena.gov.sh.
Closing date for application is Friday, 16 May 2025 at 16:00.
