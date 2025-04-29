ENRP Assets for Licensing

ANRD wishes to advise the public that the following assets are available for licensing from May 2025:

Arable Land at Ropery Field

Arable land at SpringBok, Levelwood

Arable land at Millfield

Arable land at West Lodge

Produce Unit at Ex ADA Field

Equipment storage unit at Ex ADA Field

Poultry Unit at Farm Buildings

Application forms can be collected from the Reception at the ENRP Office or by contacting the Farmers Support Officer, Frederick Green, at frederick.green@sainthelena.gov.sh or the Farmers Support Assistant, Martina Leo, at martina.leo@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Closing date for application is Friday, 16 May 2025 at 16:00.

