 Education Review Public Meetings

The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio will hold a public meeting on 25 February at 19:00 in the Main Hall at Prince Andrew School. The purpose of the meeting is to provide the community with an update on the Education Review’s interim findings and potential next steps.

The Education Review will evaluate St Helena’s education and skills provision, from early years to post-16, exploring:

How St Helena’s education services can be future-proofed to support the economic and human capital development of the island

How to enhance educational attainment and learning outcomes for all

To date, we have had visits and input from our colleagues at the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) in October 2024 who undertook an independent appraisal of possible future primary provision. Additionally, Hampshire Local Authority (HLA) visited in November 2024 to review our Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and Social, Emotional and Mental Health Needs (SEMH) offer and our broader school provision. This led to Hampshire Local Authority providing staff with much needed Continuous Professional Development (CPD) in January 2025. Currently on island is Education Consultant, David Jeffrey, who will be instrumental in producing the final Education Review Report.

We would like to offer our community the opportunity to meet and provide feedback on the Education Review. We look forward to engaging with you on this important topic of change.

We would also like to take this opportunity to remind all parents and guardians that a meeting will also be held on 24 February at 19:00 in the Main Hall at Prince Andrew School to engage with you all on the same topic.

The public are kindly asked not to wear pin heels/stilettos to these meetings due to the recent re-flooring of the Main Hall.