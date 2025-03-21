NEW PRISON – DESIGN/SUPERVISE CONSULTANCY

The Programme Management Office (PMO) are pleased to announce that following an open procurement, One Creative Environments Ltd (ONE) has been selected as the preferred Design and Supervise Consultancy for the New Prison Build project.

Representatives from ONE will be on-island from Saturday 22 March 2025 and will be hosting a drop-in session where they would like to invite local construction businesses, service providers and suppliers to meet with them to informally discuss the upcoming project. If you would like to meet with ONE, please drop in to Essex House between 16:00 and 17:00 on Tuesday 25 March 2025.

The project was approved for funding under the UK funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project, in partnership with the FCDO.

