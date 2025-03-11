MIDDLE LANDING STEPS

The Programme Management Office would like to advise the public that the Middle Landing Steps will be closed to the public for a period of 6 weeks, commencing Wednesday, 12 March 2025.

The lower step require further works to be carried out under the defects period of the original contract.

The Middle Landing Steps will be completely closed for the first week whilst the contractor excavates the lower step. Once excavation works are completed the steps will be partially opened. Relevant signage will be put in place.

The Middle Landing Steps will be reopened to the public upon completion of all works.

The public are thanked in advance for their cooperation and understanding during this time.

Note to Editors:

The project was approved for funding under the UK funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project, in partnership with the FCDO.

SHG

11 March 2025

www.sainthelena.gov.sh