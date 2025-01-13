2024/25 MICRO PROJECTS – JAMESTOWN RUN

The Programme Management Office (PMO) is pleased to advise that following an open procurement exercise conducted in November 2024, SHG has entered into a contract with S.Doy Construction to install approximately 85 metre railing system at the Jamestown Run, which is directly below the Duke of Edinburgh Playground.

Works are due to commence on site from Wednesday, 15 January 2025 and completion of these works are programme for the beginning of March 2025.

This area of the run will be closed for the duration of these works.

Members of the public will be kept informed of progress and are thanked for their understanding during this time.

This project has been approved for funding under the UK funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project Budget 2024/25, in partnership with the FCDO.

Notes to Editor:

In 2019, Executive Council gave approval for an annual budget of £150,000 under the Economic Development Investment Programme for ‘micro-projects’, or those projects that can be implemented relatively quickly with a low total cost (i.e. £50,000 or less). This budget is intended to support projects that may not have easily quantifiable benefits, but do directly support strategic economic development goals (e.g. increasing tourism, promoting a green economy, etc) or have the potential to improve future infrastructure investments or even reduce any potential litigation cases against SHG.

SHG

13 January 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh