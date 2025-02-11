St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings – March 2025

11 February 2025

Constituents are invited to attend the district meetings to be hosted by Councillors next month. These will have a largely open agenda to enable constituents to make their priorities known, put forward suggestions and ask questions. Feedback will be provided on matters raised in previous meetings, if this has not already been given.

The constituency meetings will start at 19:30 and be held at the following dates and locations:

DateVenueChairperson
Wednesday 5thGuinea Grass Community Centre Councillor Midwinter
Wednesday 5thBlue Hill Community Centre Councillor Turner
Monday 10thJamestown Community Centre Councillor Brooks
Tuesday 11thSandy Bay Community Centre Councillor Turner
Tuesday 11thSt Mary’s Church, Briars Councillor Essex
Wednesday 12thSt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s   Councillor Brooks
Wednesday 12thHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre Councillor Coleman
Thursday 13thHarford Community Centre Councillor Knipe
Wednesday 19thLevelwood Community Centre Councillor Thrower

