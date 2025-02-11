Constituency Meetings – March 2025

11 February 2025
Constituents are invited to attend the district meetings to be hosted by Councillors next month. These will have a largely open agenda to enable constituents to make their priorities known, put forward suggestions and ask questions. Feedback will be provided on matters raised in previous meetings, if this has not already been given.
The constituency meetings will start at 19:30 and be held at the following dates and locations:
|Date
|Venue
|Chairperson
|Wednesday 5th
|Guinea Grass Community Centre
|Councillor Midwinter
|Wednesday 5th
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Councillor Turner
|Monday 10th
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Councillor Brooks
|Tuesday 11th
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Councillor Turner
|Tuesday 11th
|St Mary’s Church, Briars
|Councillor Essex
|Wednesday 12th
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Councillor Brooks
|Wednesday 12th
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Councillor Coleman
|Thursday 13th
|Harford Community Centre
|Councillor Knipe
|Wednesday 19th
|Levelwood Community Centre
|Councillor Thrower