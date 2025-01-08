Closure of Port

The public and all wharf stakeholders are advised that the Port of Jamestown will be closed today, Wednesday 8 January 2025 from 06:00 for the movement of containers and boats in preparation of the visit of the MV Seven Seas Splendor and the next call of the MV Karoline.

Port users are asked not to cause any vehicular obstruction during this time as it will make the operating of the heavy equipment difficult or impossible.

Any inconvenience is regretted and we would like to thank the public and wharf users in advance for their patience and understanding.

SHG

