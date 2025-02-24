Changes to Route 1 Public Transport Service Timetable

Please be advised that following requests from the public, there will be changes made to Route 1 of the Public Transport Service (PTS) timetable effective from Saturday, 01 March 2025.

Journeys from Bottom Woods into Jamestown will depart 5 minutes earlier. Instead of travelling via Longwood Avenue and Longwood Gate, these journeys will now travel to the lower Deadwood area, via the Colt Sheds Road. Please note that pick-up points into Jamestown from Longwood Gate will remain the same.

Journeys starting from Cape Villa to Bottom Woods will continue as per the published timetables. However, upon arriving at Longwood Gate, the bus will travel to lower Deadwood Haul Road, then on to Longwood Green, and finally to Bottom Woods via Colt Sheds. This will result in an arrival time approximately 5 minutes later than in the published timetables.

The PTS timetables will be updated to reflect these changes and posted on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/.