Changes to Public Transport Bus Routes

The St Helena Government (SHG) is advising changes to the public transport bus routes and times, effective immediately. These updates aim to enhance service efficiency and better meet public transportation needs.

Key Changes:

Route 1:

The 16:10 Monday-Friday journey from Jamestown to Bottom Woods will now be operated by Route 2 .

will now be operated by . The 16:10 Monday-Friday journey from Jamestown to White Gate will now travel via New Ground, Rosemary Plain, and Scotland before continuing to White Gate.

before continuing to White Gate. The 22:00 Friday and Saturday journey from Bottom Woods to Jamestown will now depart Bottom Woods at 21:35.

will now depart The 11:00 Saturday and Sunday (when the Ascension flight operates) journeys from Jamestown to the Airport will now depart the Grand Parade at 10:45.

Route 3:

The 07:20 daily journey from White Gate to Jamestown will now depart at 07:10. All pickup points along the route to Jamestown will be 10 minutes earlier .

will now depart at All pickup points along the route to Jamestown . The 07:54 journey from Jamestown to White Wall and return on Mon – Fri will also depart 10 minutes earlier.

The updated timetables can be found on the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/.

We appreciate your understanding as we implement these adjustments to improve the public transport system.

SHG

14 January 2025