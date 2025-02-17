Expression of Interest – Chair of Land Development Control Authority

The position of Chair of the Land Development Control Authority will become available from 10 March 2025.

The Governor’s Office invites all persons interested in this position to complete the relevant form for return to Mrs Kerry Lane in the Governor’s Office by Friday, 28 February 2025.

The duties of the Land Development Control Authority are set out in the Land Planning and Development Control Ordinance, 2013.

In summary, these include the following:

Determining applications for Development Permission in accordance with the Ordinance relevant Development Plan, policy directions and any policies or guidance

Reviewing the policies contained in any Development Plan, and making recommendations to the Governor in Council as to possible amendments

Formulating, publishing, monitoring and reviewing and revising planning policies and planning guidance, to help ensure consistency of practice and transparency of process.

The remuneration for this position is £1,200 per annum, paid quarterly in arrears. In addition, a mileage allowance of 77p per mile will also be paid when using personal vehicles to travel to meetings or when carrying out any other duties on behalf of the Land Development Control Authority.

A monthly payment equivalent to 50% of cost of the Social / Entry Tariff Broadband provided by Sure South Atlantic Limited, will also be paid as a contribution towards the cost of internet usage in connection with the role as Chair of the Land Development Control Authority.

If interested, the relevant form may be obtained from Information and Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin, by telephone on 22470, via email through linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/EOI-Form-Chair-LDCA.pdf

Shortlisted persons will then be invited to a discussion with the Governor and the successful applicant will be appointed subject to a satisfactory vetting certificate.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

17 February 2025