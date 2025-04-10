Central Support Service Closure

Please be advised that the Central Support Service will be closed on Friday, 11 April 2025 to allow staff to attend their Away Day.

These office closures will include the Legislative Council staff office, Statistics, the IT Section, Human Resources and Organisational Development, GIS, Administration Support, Archives, the Transport Section and the Comms Hub.

The Castle switchboard will continue to be staffed until 16:00 and can be contacted on 22470 for any urgent matters.

Normal business will resume on Monday, 14 April 2025, at 08:30.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.