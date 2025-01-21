Caution: Exposed Piping on Beach

Recent sea conditions have exposed the undersea fibre optic cable pipework which lands at Rupert’s Beach.

The cable itself is undamaged. However, a small amount of the protective housing encasing it remains exposed on the beach, with some of the casing in the waters leading away from the beach detached from the seabed and exposed.

Following a risk assessment, authorities are satisfied that the general public pose little risk to the piping and, with suitable precautions observed, the piping poses little risk to the public.

Whilst it is expected that the regular movement of sand at the beach is likely to naturally rebury the piping in time, the public are advised to take caution when on Rupert’s Beach or when swimming in Rupert’s Bay.

Beach users

There is no risk of electric shock or electric exposure, but the piping does have metal bolts and joins which could cause injury, so members of the public should be mindful when near it. Much like beach rocks, it could pose a trip hazard or a risk of injury were someone to fall onto it.

Swimmers

Members of the public are also advised to avoid swimming near the areas of exposed piping in the water. Whilst it may not look dangerous, swell and waves can quickly drag or push you into the piping, which could then result in injury.

Boat operators

As anchoring could pose a risk to the underwater piping, boat operators are advised that no anchoring is permitted inside of Rupert’s Bay between the end of the Jetty and Birddown. Outside of this area, anchoring should be avoided within 100m either side of the piping.

To report any concerns, please call the Harbour Master on 22750 or VHF Channel 14.

SHG

21 January 2025