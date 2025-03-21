Arrival of MV Karoline

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at James Bay on Sunday 23 March 2025. Weather permitting, on Monday 24 March 2025 the vessel will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty at 06:00 and cargo operations will commence.

The public are therefore advised that the Port of Jamestown and the whole of lower Rupert’s including the beach area, will be closed from 06:00 on Monday 24 March 2025, until all cargo operations are completed.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and access will be limited to those who have made prior arrangements with St Helena Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

21 March 2025

