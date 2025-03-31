Arrival of MV Karoline

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at James Bay on Wednesday 02 April 2025 at 06:00. Weather permitting, the vessel will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty and cargo operations will commence as soon as practicable.

The public are therefore advised that the Port of Jamestown and the whole of Lower Ruperts including the beach area, will be closed from 06:00 on Wednesday 02 April 2025, until all cargo operations are completed.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and access will be limited to those who have made prior arrangements with St Helena Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope, near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

31March 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh