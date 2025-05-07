80th Anniversary of VE Day: Marking Allied Victory and St Helena’s Wartime Contribution

As the world marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on 8 May, the St Helena Veterans Association (SHVA) will hold a series of commemorative events, with the support of various island agencies and partners, to remember the significant contribution of the island to this crucial Allied effort.

VE Day marks the official surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, a moment of collective relief and celebration after years of devastating war. But even in this remote corner of the South Atlantic, the impact of the war was felt deeply. Whilst initial plans for a St Helena naval station did not fully materialise, the island’s strategic importance became apparent. The sinking of the RFA Darkdale in October 1941 brought the realities of the conflict to St Helena’s shores, highlighting its vulnerability. Nevertheless, the island adapted and continued to contribute to the broader Allied effort. The island later served as a place of refuge for survivors of the British passenger steamship S.S. City of Cairo. These events illustrate the far-reaching impact of the Battle of the Atlantic and the part played by St Helena during this critical period.

These experiences will be reflected in the island’s programme of events organised by the SHVA, designed to honour both international and local contributions to the Allied victory:

The programme will include:

09:00 – Reading of the Proclamation, outside The Canister

11:00 – Main Service led by Bishop Dale, two minutes of Silence and Wreath Laying, at the Cenotaph

18:30 – Ringing of Church Bells

Additionally, High Knoll Fort will be illuminated today and tomorrow in red, white, and blue lights.

The legacy of St Helena’s wartime contribution reminds us that even the most remote places can be profoundly connected to world events. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, the events planned to take place on Thursday 8 May 2025 will serve as a poignant reminder of the wartime experiences and contributions of the people of St Helena alongside the wider Allied forces in the pursuit of peace.

Photos (Courtesy of the Museum of St Helena)

The wreck of the RFA Darkdale the morning after the attack.

The S.S City of Cairo

