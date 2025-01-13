Waste Collection Services Experiencing Temporary Disruptions

Waste Management Services (WMS) would like to advise that both Refuse Collection Vehicles (RCVs) are currently non-operational due to mechanical issues, and there is no confirmed date for their return to service.

To minimise disruptions to the domestic waste collection, the WMS team will be continuing to provide the collection without mechanical assistance which will make the process longer and more labour-intensive for our refuse collecting team. To make this process a bit easier, the team kindly requesting the public’s cooperation. Please assist by:

Placing domestic waste in litter bags before placing them into your bins. This will help prevent loose items from being blown away and makes it easier for the team to empty bins by hand. Ensuring waste is placed out by 06:00 on your designated collection day.

Please note that some delays or disruptions to the normal waste collection schedule may still occur due to operations being done by hand.

Recycling collection will continue as normal from both communal recycling hubs and commercial businesses.

For any questions or concerns, the public can contact:

Karl Martin (Environmental Officer – Risk Management) on Tele No 24724 or

Shane Williams (WMS Supervisor) on Mobile 66380.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted, and the WMS team would like to thank the public in advance for their support and cooperation during this time.

09 January 2025