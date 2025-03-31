St Helena Showcases Climate Change Impacts On Marine Life During Marine Awareness Week

During Marine Awareness Week, from the 17th to 21st March 2025, St Helena showcased the critical impacts of climate change on its marine life. As part of this local initiative, which has been running for over 20 years since its inception in 2003, the Marine and Fisheries Conservation Section hosted a talk at the Museum in Jamestown on Tuesday, 18 March 2025. This event was funded by the Blue Belt programme.

Dr. Susana Lincoln, a senior scientist at the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), presented findings from a comprehensive climate study, highlighting the significant impacts of climate change on St Helena’s vital marine ecosystem. This presentation coincided with Marine Awareness Week, aimed at fostering a deeper connection between communities and the ocean, with an emphasis on sustainable practices, conservation efforts, and marine biodiversity.

Dr. Lincoln’s presentation was based on research from four years of study, which culminated in the publication of the “Climate Projections and Future Thermal Suitability Assessment for Priority Marine Species in St Helena (Blue Belt report CR195).” The report, part of a multi-phase study, examines the risks climate change poses to commercially and ecologically important species. The second phase of this work focused on 23 key species identified in collaboration with the Marine and Fisheries Conservation Section. These species include (local names in brackets):

• Humpback whale

• Pantropical spotted dolphin

• Whale shark

• Yellowfin tuna

• Skipjack tuna

• Bigeye tuna

• Wahoo

• Atlantic chub mackerel

• Mackerel scad (Kingston)

• Bigeye scad (Steenbrass)

• Grouper (Jack)

• Island cowfish

• Deepwater bullseye

• Sergeant major (Five finger)

• Spotted moray (Conger)

• St Helena butterflyfish (Cunningfish)

• Island hogfish (Parrotfish)

• St Helena wrasse (Greenfish)

• Strigate parrotfish (Rockfish)

• St Helena sharpnose pufferfish

• St Helena flounder

• Brown spiny lobster (Crayfish)

• Red slipper lobster (Stump)

The findings from this report, which detail how rising sea temperatures may affect the distribution and survival of these species, are crucial for informing climate adaptation and mitigation strategies for the island. The Marine and Fisheries Conservation Section, in collaboration with the Blue Belt programme, continues to work towards safeguarding St Helena’s marine ecosystem.

In addition to the presentations, attendees were provided with Climate Cards to take away, helping to spread the message of climate change awareness. The Marine Awareness Week initiative also reached school children across primary and secondary schools (averaging 508 total students), offering them an opportunity to engage with the topic through educational activities, including a climate change-themed board game that further consolidated their understanding of climate change impacts to marine species around St Helena.

Dr. Lincoln’s presentation will also be shown on the local television channel, allowing a wider audience to access this important information and continue the conversation around protecting St Helena’s marine environment.

The Environment, Natural Resources and Planning portfolio hopes that the findings shared during Marine Awareness Week will continue to drive discussions and influence proactive measures to protect St Helena’s unique marine heritage.

Head of Nature Conservation, Elizabeth Clingham, commented:

“…climate change is no longer a distant concern, it is a reality that is shaping our oceans, coastlines, and communities and understanding these impacts is more important than ever. We might not be able to see the direct effect of climate just yet, here on St Helena… but it will come.”

Marine Awareness Display

Head of Nature Conservation, Elizabeth Clingham, delivering a welcome speech to the presentation

