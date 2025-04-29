St Helena Launches New Mental Health Website for Young Adults

April 2025 marks a significant milestone for mental health support in St Helena with the official launch of “www.mindingmymind.sh”, a dedicated website designed to empower and support young adults on the island.

The website is based on extensive research into the unique needs, aspirations, and challenges faced by young Saints. “www.mindingmymind.sh” aims to be a vital first step in learning about mental health. Whilst not a replacement for existing healthcare services, the website provides valuable self-help strategies and resources tailored to the St Helena community.

Key Features of Minding My Mind

Saint-friendly mood management:

Curated local and international resources:

Self-guided mood and sleep monitoring:

Tailored approaches to building resilience: Information and strategies developed through direct feedback from the St Helena community.

“www.mindingmymind.sh” is the culmination of years of work spearheaded by Dr Tara Murphy, a researcher with prior experience in St Helena. Dr Murphy conducted a study in 2019-2022, laying the foundation for the website’s development.

Dr Murphy explained:

“It is a space where people from St Helena can access evidence-based approaches and helps Saints manage their own mental health. We have strived to create a platform that feels personal and relevant to Saints, incorporating their valuable feedback. Our hope is that www.mindingmymind.sh will offer practical support for mood management, promote positive activities, and contribute to overall well-being.”

User privacy is paramount. No personal details or data are collected when using this website.

Feedback and Evaluation

From April to August 2025, the team will conduct an evaluation of “Minding My Mind” based on user feedback. Young adults aged 16 and over are invited to participate in the study. Those interested in providing feedback please contact Dr Tara Murphy by email at Tara.Murphy@nottingham.ac.uk.

