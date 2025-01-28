St Helena Government Signs Contract for Development of a Long-Term Water Resource Management Plan for St Helena

The St Helena Government (SHG) has entered into a contract with Jeremy Benn Associates Ltd (JBA) to develop a Water Resource Management Plan (WRMP) for St Helena. This plan is essential for managing the island’s water resources for the future and improving St Helena’s resilience against climate change.

The project is part of the £30m Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) funded by the UK Government.

JBA consultants will visit St Helena for a week from 1 March 2025 to collect data and assess water resource needs, and will apply tailored methodologies to address the island’s unique challenges which will inform the WRMP. Their approach integrates data analysis, water resource modelling, planning and extensive stakeholder engagement to create a practical, actionable plan for St Helena.

In 2020, SHG approved the Water Resources Strategy 2020-2050, which aims to ensure sufficient, safe, and affordable water for the Island’s population. The WRMP is a key part of this strategy, and is significant for the island as it will help balance water supply and demand, supporting health, economic activity, food security, and environmental sustainability. It is a vital tool in achieving the goals outlined in the Water Resources Strategy.

The WRMP will be completed over 12 months, with data collection and analysis taking place in 2025. The final plan is expected by the end of 2025.

Following the initial visit in March 2025, further consultations will occur. The WRMP will be shared with the public for feedback as the project progresses.

For more information, please contact Portfolio Director, Darren Duncan on email: darren.duncan@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone no. 24724.

JBA Consulting, part of the JBA Group family of environmental, engineering and risk management companies, is a consultancy specialising in flood and water resource management, hydrology, and environmental planning which delivers innovative solutions to support sustainable water management and community resilience. Their portfolio spans projects worldwide, including water resource studies for the Falkland Islands and the Isle of Man, recognising the unique aspects of St Helena’s context.

28 January 2025