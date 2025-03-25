St Helena Government Launches Public Consultation on New Communications Bill 2025

The St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the launch of a public consultation on the proposed Communications Bill 2025, which aims to modernise the island’s telecommunications regulatory framework to support digital transformation and economic growth.

Modernising St Helena’s Digital Infrastructure

The Communications Bill 2025 will replace the outdated Telecommunications Ordinance 1989 and establish a modern regulatory framework essential for maximising the benefits of the Equiano fibre optic cable connection that was activated in October 2023.

Minister for Treasury and Economic Development, Mark Brooks said:

“This legislation represents a crucial step in St Helena’s digital journey, with the island now connected to high-speed fibre, we need an appropriate legal framework to ensure these benefits reach all residents and businesses while supporting economic development. I thank the public for their patience while officers have been working hard to review and update the new Communications Ordinance. I encourage everyone to engage with our team to help ensure this new legal framework meets the needs of all.”

The Bill implements the Policy for Communications, Networks and Services, approved by the Executive Council in 2020 and reaffirmed in 2024, focusing on a wide range of issues including:

Communications Regulator – Establishing an independent regulator to oversee compliance, investigate breaches, and ensure licensees act in customers’ best interests

– Establishing an independent regulator to oversee compliance, investigate breaches, and ensure licensees act in customers’ best interests Universal Service Obligation – Guaranteeing access to communication services island-wide

– Guaranteeing access to communication services island-wide Consumer Safeguards – Introducing quality of service standards, complaint procedures, and privacy protections

– Introducing quality of service standards, complaint procedures, and privacy protections Price Controls – Balancing affordability for consumers with fair returns for service providers

– Balancing affordability for consumers with fair returns for service providers Spectrum Management – Creating effective procedures for managing electromagnetic spectrum and licensing radiocommunications

The consultation seeks feedback on whether the draft legislation accurately reflects the previously approved policy objectives and how implementation might affect stakeholders.

The consultation document and draft Bill are available on the Public Consultation page on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/.

The consultation period will end onWednesday 16 April 2025. Any questions or views on the draft Communications Bill 2025 may be submitted to Portfolio Assistant, Alexandria Thomas, via email through Alexandria.Thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Following the consultation, responses will be reviewed by the Attorney General’s Chambers, with necessary amendments made before the Bill proceeds to the Legislative Assembly. The government aims to enact the legislation by June 2025.

Notes to Editors

The Policy for Communications Networks and Services was first approved in October 2020 following public consultation. The policy can be found on the Public Information, Reports and Policies page at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/final-communications-networks-and-services-policy-october-2020/.

The Equiano cable connection in October 2023 has already begun transforming internet services on the island.

Further information about St Helena’s Sustainable Economic Development Strategy is available at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Sustainable-Economic-Development-Strategy-2023-2033.pdf.

