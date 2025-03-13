St Helena Emergency Services Rolls Out ‘what3words’ Location Technology 

St Helena Emergency Services has announced the rollout of innovative location technology, what3words. Adding what3words to its toolkit will help pinpoint 999 callers’ exact locations, and ensure resources can be dispatched directly to the scene.

When calling the emergency number (999), one of the first questions you’ll be asked is ‘What is the address of the emergency?’ However, pinpointing your exact location on St Helena can be difficult, especially outside of Jamestown. Whilst we don’t use postcodes in the same way as the UK or elsewhere in the world, relying on landmarks or general area names like ‘near Woody Ridge’ or ‘above Thompson’s Hill’ can be vague. Furthermore, many locations are remote, such as sections of the coastal paths, the Peaks National Park, or isolated bays. Describing your location accurately in these areas can be stressful and challenging, potentially delaying vital assistance from the Emergency Services.

what3words provides a simple solution. The system has divided the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, and assigned each square a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. Now every front gate, side door, country house entrance and point along an unmarked path has its own what3words address. For example, ///rooms.nettles.windowsill pinpoints a precise spot on Sandy Bay Beach. A what3words gives callers an easy way to communicate the precise location of where help is needed.

what3words is available in over 60 languages to date, and is free to download for both iOS and Android devices, or use via the online map at what3words.com. The system works offline, making it ideal for use in areas with unreliable data connection, such as beaches, coastal areas and campsites.

Whilst not intended as a replacement for the traditional ‘must-pack’ equipment, what3words has proved to be an invaluable addition to the global emergency response toolkit, helping to save both time and resources. As well as a what3words address, call handlers are trained to gather as much information as possible to identify the location of an incident, including road names, landmarks, and more.

Emergency Operations Manager, Michael Gaga-Hale, commented:

“The location of an emergency is vital when responding to those who need us most. Time is critical in medical emergencies such as a cardiac arrest, where every second counts. Without a formal address system in St Helena, locating people quickly can be challenging, especially in high-pressure situations. As our workforce changes, we are less able to rely on responders’ local knowledge, making accurate location information even more important.”

“‘what3words’ provides a simple and precise way to share your exact location, helping us find you sooner. We urge everyone in the community to download the free app and share it with family, friends, and colleagues. You never know when you might need to call for help.”

“We also understand that some people may find it difficult to read the three words displayed in the app. Because the map is divided into 3m squares, you can select a nearby address that is easiest for you to read to the call handler. If needed, take your time and spell the words out letter by letter. The call handlers will support you through the process to get help to you as quickly as possible.”

Chris Sheldrick, Co-Founder and CEO of what3words commented:

“St Helena is home to some of the world’s most unique and remote landscapes, which can present challenges for incident response. We’re incredibly proud our technology is supporting the island’s emergency services, helping to save time, resources and in some cases, lives. By providing a simple way to communicate precise locations, what3words will help enhance the safety of local residents and visitors exploring the island’s stunning scenery.”

A simple guide on how to download and use what3words can be found at the bottom of this press release. Furthermore, St Helena Emergency Services invites the public to attend the Careers Fair on Thursday 20 March 2025, where the Ambulance Services Stand will provide further information on what3words. The team will be available to assist members of the public in identifying their property’s what3words address and demonstrate the application’s functionality. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about this valuable tool.

A guide on how to download and use what3words

